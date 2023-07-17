L’Revenue Agency is “at the side of citizens who want to continue to have a correct relationship with the tax authorities and ensure full and loyal compliance with tax rules by all. Because this must be clear: the fight against tax evasion is not the will to persecute someone – the Agency it is a state administration, not a belligerent entity – but it is a fact of justice towards all those who – and they are the vast majority – pay taxes, year after year, and have paid them, always down to the last penny, even at the cost of sacrifices and despite the ‘undeniable high tax burden and those who need the support of the state, delivered through public services with the financial resources recovered”. the director of the Revenue Agency, Ernesto Maria Ruffiniin the opening speech of the event ‘Let’s make Italy simple – Enter the Agency’, underway in Rome.

That of the Revenue Agency “is an essential job for the functioning of the whole public machine, because if we want to guarantee the fundamental rights of the person indicated and protected in our Constitution – such as the health of citizens, the education of our children, the safety of all of us -, resources are needed and we are called to collect them for everyone’s benefit. Even those who evade their payment“, Ruffini underlines again, recalling that “we are all called to do it in the forms, ways and times that are always and only established by the legislator, not by the Revenue Agency”.