The journalists from all over the world present in the press room of the Maracana Stadium that June 18, 2014 heard a thunderous noise. They were the metal fences that yielded to the pressure of more than 200 Chilean fans eager to enter – without tickets – to witness the duel in which the team led by Jorge Sampaoli would beat Spain, current world champion, by two goals to nil.

The Brazilian police, which guarded all the World Cup venues, acted promptly and rigorously, although it was only possible to arrest 85 fans, who had to leave the country in a period of 72 hours. The sanction imposed was the result of intense negotiations between the Chilean Foreign Ministry and the Rio justice system. FIFA, scandalized, took measures to ensure that the incident did not happen again, especially when Chile acted, which would end up eliminated in the round of 16 against the hosts by means of penalty kicks. Since then, the act of massively breaking into a sports venue without tickets has been known as a blowout.

In the local competition, blowouts are frequent in the stadiums where the teams with the greatest convocation are home: Colo Colo and the University of Chile. They allow fans who did not buy a ticket to enter the venue in droves, but also those ultra leaders who are prohibited from entering the stadiums. That is why they are coordinated and violent, mainly affecting security guards who do not have dissuasive resources to prevent them.

This week in the neighborhood of La Boca in Buenos Aires the phenomenon was experienced again, this time caused by violent ultras colocolinos, who had warned of the situation because more than six thousand arrived and there were tickets for just over two thousand. They overflowed the security perimeters of the police at the entrances to La Bombonera and tried to force the turnstiles. Those who did not enter caused disorders, burned tires and then moved to the tourist district of Puerto Madero, where they again clashed with the gendarmes.

Those who managed to enter verbally dueled with the local bar and provoked in an unusual way: they tore up bills of the devalued Argentine currency, recalling that thousands of compatriots cross the border daily to buy wholesale groceries in supermarkets. After the triumph of Boca Juniors by one to zero there were new excesses in the surrounding streets. The total balance of the excursion was 56 detainees.

The situation is not new. Each trip to continental tournaments means for the Garra Blanca, the club’s ultras group, the possibility of consolidating the violent fame that precedes them since 1998, when hundreds of baristas stoned the 10th Maipú Police Station with a balance of 32 detainees and several police officers. wounded. There were official government efforts to release them and it was the club that finally paid the bail.

Overflowing violence was experienced again in 2004, 2011 and, especially in 2017, when once again the fans destroyed police stations in Mendoza, attacked Argentine gendarmes and looted nearby businesses. The 34 detainees had to remain in prison for 12 days, until once again the Chilean political authorities mediated for their release and the club assumed the costs.

This time the situation escalated because the Football Safety Committee, the body responsible for police supervision over Argentine bars, issued an opinion that prohibits Colo Colo fans from attending new matches during the 2023 season, and filed a report with the South American Confederation to establish new disciplinary sanctions against the club.

The violent fame of the Chilean fans has meant severe sanctions both at home and away, but nothing seems to work. The blowouts They continue to happen and the Chilean political authorities suspended this week friendlies between Colo Colo and Universidad de Chile against Deportivo Cali of Colombia in Valparaíso for fear of excesses and irregularities in the organization of the event by the clubs, still unable to develop a plan against the violence.

For this reason, when Colo Colo qualify for the second phase of the Copa Libertadores against Deportivo Pereira on June 29, there will surely be reduced capacity at the Monumental Stadium in Santiago. A double-edged sword, because it will allow better control if fewer fans go. But it will whet the appetite of those who want to enter without having tickets. And the blowoutagain, will be present.