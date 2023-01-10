We are probably facing a jewel of the season of anime of winter, Revenger was presented on January 5, 2023, it is being broadcast by Crunchyroll -subtitles only- and we can expect a new episode every Thursday. It is a delivery full of blood, and it is linked to the Virgin of Guadalupe, this, to begin with, will be disconcerting, although, honestly, it is not something really surprising — you know the Church.

Revenge’s story

revenger is a historical anime that follows a young man who will join a group of assassins —Templar type— of an obvious Marian cult. These look for the “good” after fulfilling requests for anguishing revenge that have various twists and nuances. We mean, from one perspective, the cult tries to clean up the crimes. Although, in fact, some situations can only be resolved with assassinations, due to the network of power that extends in the clans.

Raizo Kurima is a murderer who destroys his life after betraying his future father-in-law through twisted manipulation. After he is betrayed as well, they save him and reveal the truth to him.

He is rescued by a young man, and after carrying out his own revenge, he will begin working for Revenger, which is an organization that helps those who don’t have the power to take revenge on their own. The assassins that make up it are five and live in “Ribenjiya”, a shop known for making traditional engravings, but also hides them.

Obviously, the group has everything covered, from a medic to a slippery little androgynous assassin who can infiltrate any opening, however small. Clearly, Through critical situations there is a kind of friendship that is created along with their dark ideals, specifically about justice and revenge.

However, something very remarkable is that, on the one hand, there is the Marian cult, the leader of revenger even has a tattoo of the Virgin of Guadalupe and uses some kind of “godly” technique that chokes targets with gold leaf. He even prays and dedicates some spilled blood to the Virgencita de Guadalupe. On the other hand, we have a feudal Japan that still has the disorder of the samurai.

Each of the revenges will have its own tinge, and the interactions and opinions of the cast will be something that will demand us rethink chaos.

Where does Revenger come from?

Well, you see, it’s a kind of Guadalupe’s rose but with a dagger instead of a rose. And, obviously, it is not carried out by mexas. It is more calculating and will also propose topics that will leave us meditating —as well as the episode of “My son is otaku”—.

Anyway, revenger is a work created by Gen Urobuchi who is recognized for the darkness and nihilism of his other projects. To refresh our memory, we will recall some of his most popular light novel titles and productions:

Fate Zero

Psycho-Pass

Black Lagoon

Puella Magi Madoka Magica

Kamen Rider Gaim

Yeah, all within a canvas full of judgmental, dark, clever and raw perspective shifts.

Gen Urobuchi is in charge of the script, but he has the help of Renji Oki.

The first chapter of Revenger

honestly it was excellent first chapter I am sure that through him you will be able to realize if it is your style or not. The animation is both dark and bright, and symbolically, of course we have justice and revenge represented and mediated by the cults, colors and ideals of the killers.

The scene in which a guy is suffocated with gold leaf and the hanging with a kite are interesting to say the least. The conversations will also be a small taste of what will be Revenger.

The production of Revenger

Directed by: Masaya Fujimori

Studio: Ajiado

Post: Shochiku and Nitroplus

Author and screenwriter: Gen Urobuchi

Character design: Yuushi

Ending Theme: Maaya Sakamoto — “un_mute”

Opening theme: RetBear — Downtimer

The voice cast:

Hisako Kanemoto—Child

Yuichiro Umehara—Yuen Usui

Jun Kazama—Raizo Kurima

Shunsuke Takeuchi—Teppa Murakami

Shouta Hayama—Soji

The dark jewel of the winter season 2023

Definitely, revenger will be the most remarkable of the season, from the story, the animation to the script, each feature is witty and brilliant. In addition, it has the perfect dose of strategy and action, coupled with ethical and moral conflicts.

Besides, you can’t deny that the Virgin of Guadalupe on the leader’s back He didn’t make you a direct invitation to meet that skilled and devoted man. Not just anyone, huh. A quality leader, jsjs.

This anime from the Showa era presents a panorama that proposes to death-murder from the perspective of goodness, mercy and as a need for bread aided by an organization devoted to the Virgencita de Guadalupe.

