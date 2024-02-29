With a clear and concise message, Yesica Friasex-wife of Exequiel Palacios, Argentine national team player, marked the field and explained in the program Show Partners (eltrece) who would have no qualms about selling one of the midfielder's shirts and his world champion medal in order to raise money to finish paying for his house, located in the Buenos Aires town of Tigre.

“He told me that he wasn't going to finish paying it because he didn't know if it was going to be his or not. And I'm only asking him for what we did together, and for him to sign my divorce,” the woman revealed to the program, in a clear sign of taking action on the matter if the situation did not change, after the scandalous separation that they had.

Following this statement, the journalist Matias Vazquez He went to the bottom of the matter and asked her if she was willing to sell the footballer's most valuable assets in order to raise the money necessary to pay for his house. Without hesitation, she stated: “It's what I'm going to do. “I'm going to auction everything to pay for it and at the same time I'm working on networks.”

Hours after making this mobileCold He got to work and, according to what went viral on his Instagram account, he sold the Argentine team's starting jersey and the world champion's medal.

I'm going to sell all the shirts and the world champion medal to pay for the apartment.

“The buyer of the first shirt. One less fee”, indicated the woman, who posed for a photo with the buyer of the shirt with the number 14 on the front.

In turn, another of the snapshots that quickly made the rounds on Instagram was the photo that the buyer himself uploaded. “Thank you for your attention, friend. I hope it can be used for sale,” said this man, with the user @fede10426, who displayed the medal hanging around his neck.

“I'm going to sell all the shirts and the world champion medal to pay for the apartment. “I try to work, but I was next to him for four years,” said Frías, who accompanied Palacios in his career that began in River until he rose in German soccer with the team's shirt. Bayer Leverkusen.

Exequiel Palacios leaves the playing field, Argentina vs. match. Paraguay.

Cornered by the debts of her property and the refusal to Palaces in wanting to reach an agreement to pay an amount that was not specified, but that she, in other words, added that the footballer could easily pay it due to the salary he receives in German football.

Frías stated that he reached a limit situation. “There are things that I don't want to sell because they are worth a lot to me, it corresponds to a sacrifice we made together, but if it comes down to it, it comes down to it, I have to have my roof over my head,” he said.

Finally, he clarified that Palaces It is not “it's in her best interest for her to talk” and she brought up her emotional and emotional situation that has deepened since the separation: “I am on medication for depression and anxiety, I take sleeping pills because I can't sleep more than three hours. When my baby happened I felt very bad. I was able to heal it, but it hurts to be paid like this by the person I bet everything on,” she concluded.

With information from La Nación de Argentina (GDA).

