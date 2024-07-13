A scar on the right knee. It is the memory of a ‘work accident’, caused by the euphoria of seeing Ivan Ramiro Cordoba scoring the goal of Colombia’s only title in a America Cupwho has lived with me for 23 years.

A lifetime has passed since then, a wait that was undoubtedly necessary for James Rodríguez to attend primary school in Ibagué; for Luis Díaz to kick a ball for the first time in Barrancas, La Guajira; for Jhon Arias to do the same in Quibdó; for people in El Cerrito, Valle, to suspect the warrior that Jefferson Lerma would become.

(Copa América 2024: Conmebol sent a message to Richard Ríos for the use of the sombrero vueltiao)

True memory

Kevin Castaño was weeks away from coming into the world, but there were no plans for Jhon Durán or Yaser Asprilla.or David Ospina, Camilo Vargas and maybe Juan Fernando Quintero have any true memories of that sunny afternoon in Bogotá, when we graduated, against all odds, as champions.

Argentina was not there then, but it is there today, and the script for revenge is luxurious: it is the best team in the world, the birthplace of Lionel Messi, of the new guard that made him a legend in Qatar 2022, of the irritating ‘Dibu’ Martinez. It’s GoliathAnd once again we are David, the one who plays better, but does not threaten due to his record, history or favoritism.

The difference now is that we have learned to look them in the eye despite the shine of their badges, because we are armed to the teeth with those same talented players. We brought the magic of James 2014, but with ten years of maturity and experience; the starting winger of the powerful Liverpool, the sharp attacker champion of Libertadores Cup with Fluminense, the goalkeepers of the World Cup in Brazil, Dávinson and Mina in revenge mode and apart from that, we give ourselves the luxury of sitting Borja, who is the top scorer in Argentine football, the sacrificed Rafael Santos Borré, the centre forward of Aston Villa and the latest big signing of Bournemouth, because it turns out that the starter of Krasnodar is better.

We have made the dead ball a lethal weapon and we do not hide it: we use it, and quite a lot. Everyone has been warned.

We are going for a second crown, we work better and we deserve more and we walk without fear, knowing that we have nothing to lose: the last month was already a gain. Fighting from power to power is knowing yourself better, but not ruling out human error –Muñoz against Uruguay– and feel that they are capable of solving it. That’s how we got to Miami. And you should know this once and for all: we are dancing!

Jenny Gamez

Editor of footballred

@jennygameza