Throughout its history the Judicial power of the Federation has been materializing a evolution permanent, always with a view to its consolidation as first defender of the Constitution, independent and without subjection to the dictates of the political power in turn. Today, like never before, the judicial independence is under attack. He workerism as a political movement, has always sought to subdue and even dilute to any other counterweight that opposes his goal of rise to the power of powers. It is a power that, beyond respect for Constitution, constantly seeks to make it conform to him, and not the other way around. Recently with the decree of reforms to the Amparo Law and the announcement of the imminent approval of constitutional and legal reforms regarding the function of judging, through parliaments open simulated, Brunette practically marks the beginning of the end for the last bastion of constitutional defense.

He popular vote has not been enough for stop this outragethat It is a public revenge against the judges who invalidated laws and reforms contrary to the legislative process. This vendetta from the national palacesupported by mercenaries and propagandists, threatens to destroy the system of checks and balances established by the Constitution. We are on the verge of a legal regression that could dismantle our justice system and erase decades of efforts by academics, lawyers and judges in its development and updating.

The attack on the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nationto its president, the undignified infiltration of political power into the Electoral Tribunal, not only represent a threat to its current institutional structure, but also puts the human rights of all people at risk. We witness this with the dismantling of the National Human Rights Commission, and here in Sinaloa, with Morena’s takeover of the current integration of the Supreme Court of Justice in regards to the Judicial Branch of the State. Judicial independence, essential for impartial judges who defend rights against abuses of power, is at risk of disappearing. Without an independent Judiciary, human rights and basic freedoms are exposed to arbitrary and politically motivated decisions, turning the Constitution into an empty document, subject to the power of a single man, which far exceeds the imperialist era of Mexico or the Porfiriato.

These reforms will not only affect the national level, but also put Mexico’s credibility in the international community at risk, by weakening its democratic institutions and eroding the confidence of investors and international organizations in the country’s legal stability. A weakened judicial system increases the perception of risk, negatively affecting the economy and foreign relations. Defending the Judiciary is essential to preserving democracy, the Constitution and the rule of law, which are pillars of a just nation. Subjecting it to the whims of power betrays founding principles and threatens the future of generations to come, so it is urgent that all sectors of society come together and act to reverse the damage before it is too late.

More from the same author: