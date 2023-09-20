The horror genre will have a new launch in our country. After films like ‘The Nun 2’ and prior to the premiere of ‘The Exorcist: Believers’, a direct sequel to the remembered 1973 film, there will come ‘Revenge of the Exorcist’a film directed by Scott Jeffrey and Rebecca Matthews which promises to spread fear among all movie theater attendees in our country and not let them sleep at night. This film will star Robert Bronzi (‘The Gardener’) and Steven Berkoff (‘A Clockwork Orange’, ‘A Detective Loose in Hollywood’, among others).

In the following note, we will tell you what every horror film lover should know prior to the release in theaters throughout the national territory of ‘Revenge of the Exorcist’.

Watch HERE the trailer for ‘Revenge of the Exorcist’

When is ‘Revenge of the Exorcist’ released?

The American film, whose script was written by Matthew BC and Jeff Millerand which will have a duration of 87 minutes, that is, 1 hour and 27 minutes, will be released in theaters in Peru on Thursday, September 21, 2023.

It is important to note that ‘Revenge of the Exorcist’ premiered for the first time on February 8, 2022; However, this release was only made in the US, so now we can enjoy this new horror film that promises to make the entire audience’s hair stand on end.

What is ‘Revenge of the Exorcist’ about?

“A priest, Father Jozsef, specialized in exorcisms, is called by a prominent family that needs his help, since their grandmother is possessed. This possession extends to other members of the family, who, together with the priest, lock themselves up to fight against the demonic force. “Bishop Canelo calls on the priest to eradicate evil, but he soon realizes that the solution to this mystery is linked to his own past,” states the official synopsis of ‘The Exorcist’s Revenge’.

The film would have a sequel with Father Jozsef undertaking another exorcism adventure. Photo: Uncork’d Entertainment

This is the cast of ‘Revenge of the Exorcist’

Robert Bronzi as Father Jozsef

Steven Berkoff as Bishop Canelo

Sarah Alexandra Marks as Rebecca

Nicola Wright as Christine

Simon Furness as Patrick

Nicole Nabi

Anna Liddell

Ben Parsons as Nick

