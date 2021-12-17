Celebrities and influencers continue to cause controversy on the reality show Revenge of the former VIPs. This program gathers the participants in a beach house, from where they will share the pleasures and luxuries of life . However, their ex-partners will stalk them and will complicate their stay in reality and will even ask them for explanations for their past actions. In the next note, we tell you everything that happened in episode 12 of Revenge of the ex-VIPs.

Live: Minute by minute of Revenge of the former VIPs The holidays are over The celebrities and influencers celebrated for the last time at sea, closing the MTV program. The last supper in the Caribbean The reality show participants give their last words, saying goodbye to their colleagues from the Villa. Diana and Frida make amends Diana apologized and told Frida that she would like to be her friend when they leave reality. Kelly and Helián left the Love suite The two guests were bothered by the dynamics of the couple, Kim and Suave. The Love suite opens for the last time Kim and Suave are officially invited. They can choose two more people to accompany them. Nío García arrived at the house! The singer delighted the reality show participants with a private concert. Who comes to the Villa? A mysterious figure has entered the house for the last party. He noted that he previously felt used by Kim, but his feelings have changed. It is celebrated in the morning too Some of the members of the reality show were able to celebrate on a boat in the direction of Cartagena. Tension increases at Diana’s party Some comments from Camilo changed the tone of the celebration. David wanted to fight the other contestant. Diana celebrates in a big way All visitors to the Villa enjoy Mexican food and drinks for the famous birthday. Participants are scared by the arrival of the tablet The device came with good news: it will be a night of celebration for Diana’s birthday. Andrés and Camilo enjoy alone “It’s good that David’s ghost wasn’t there,” Andrés exclaimed. Aylin asks Ricky to let her go on a date alone with David He made it clear to him that the situation has changed. Ricky accepted and left, taking a bottle of champagne with him. Ricky and David have awkward conversation Aylin was in the middle of the discussion. She had an encounter with Helian in another chapter. Diana is on her birthday! The other contestants in the Villa greeted her by singing “Las mañanitas” and taking a shot with her. Start Episode 12 of Revenge of the Ex-VIPs Chapter 12 will bring a surprise. What ex will arrive on the island?

In the previous chapter of Revenge of the Ex-VIPs, Ian and Kim discussed. The influencer told Ian that he was boring and Juanita was a good girl to be with. “I hope everyone has Karma,” Kim said. On the other hand, Helian had to choose two members to spend the night, and chose Kelly and Diana.

