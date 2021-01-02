Highlights: One cattle grazer arrested in Nagpur for tigress and three cubs killed

The bodies of the tigress and two cubs were found on Friday, the body of the third cub was found on Saturday

Half-eaten body of a cow was lying near the cub, the accused presented in the court

Accused shepherd Dattuji Nagekar confessed to giving pesticides for revenge

Nagpur

The Forest Department has been successful in the death of a tigress and three cubs in the Umred-Pavani-Karhandla Sanctuary in Maharashtra. A cattle grazer has been arrested in the case on Saturday.

On Friday, the bodies of the tigress and her two cubs were found in compartment number 1415 of Karhandla Beat in Umred Range and the body of the third cub was found on Saturday morning. A half-eaten carcass of a cow was lying near the cub. “Diwakar Dattuji Nagekar, a resident of Navegaon (Sadhu) village has been detained on the basis of evidence found on the spot as well as local intelligence,” said Ravi Kiran Govekar, area director of Pench Tiger Reserve.



Pesticide given to all four to take revenge

He said, ‘The accused is an illegal shepherd and has confessed to giving pesticides for revenge. A case has been registered against him. He said the pesticide he used has been confiscated.



The tigress was 4-5 years old, the cubs were 5 months old

Govekar said, ‘The tigress was around 4-5 years old while the cubs were around five months old. Samples from the carcasses have been collected for DNA and toxicological tests. Govekar said that the accused was arrested and produced in court on Saturday.