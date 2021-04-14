Yu-Gi-Oh! became a worldwide phenomenon, and although its popularity is not the same as 20 years ago, there are still those who continue to play with its cards.

Many fans came to build true collections with different decks and expansion packs, and this time we present a somewhat unfortunate story for one of them.

To get revenge for an alleged infidelity, the girlfriend of a collector of Yu-Gi-Oh! He tried to auction off all his possessions related to this franchise, and he almost got away with it.

The whole drama started with a user post dnlayo4438, who showed a very attractive offer through the Japanese subsidiary of Yahoo Auctions.

The photographs provided by this vendor showed unopened boxes with envelopes from the expansions. Magic Ruler, Pharoah’s Servant, Curse of Anubis, Thousand Eyes Bible, Mythological Age, and Spell of Mask.

What drew even more attention was the story behind said auction of Yu-Gi-Oh! since they were supposedly selling the batch of cards in revenge for an infidelity.

Old intact and closed expansions were for sale.

The user dnlayo4438 He claimed that he did not have much knowledge about what he was offering, but showed that there were no damaged items.

In accordance with SGCafe, the auction started with one yen and managed to reach the sum of $ 188,220 dollars, although something strange happened.

The deadline to bid on these Yu-Gi-Oh! it had not yet arrived, but the sale of this item was suspended without any reason being given.

There were versions in Japanese and English.

It is not known what happened to this peculiar sale, although we can imagine two possible scenarios.

The first is that the bride reached an agreement and decided to suspend her attempt to get revenge, and the second is that a buyer appeared with an offer to which she could not refuse.

There is no way to verify what happened, but we hope it went well for both parties.

