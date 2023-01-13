“Queen of the South 3” prepares to broadcast its final chapter in Telemundo. The novel has been spinning an explosive closure for Theresa Mendoza (Kate del Castillo’s character) after Landero’s unexpected death. Of course, Epifanio Vargas will not stop making life miserable for the protagonist, even if her own safety is at risk, as evidenced by a recent preview of chapter 59.

What time does chapter 59 of “La reina del sur 3″ come out according to your country?

If you live in Peru, you can see “La reina del sur 3” starting at 8:00 pm Below, we leave you a list of schedules according to your country.

Mexico, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 8.00 pm

Chile, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Bolivia: 9.00 pm

Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil and Argentina: 10.00 pm

Spain: 3.00 am the following day.

Where to see season 3 of “The Queen of the South”?

“Queen of the South” is a series produced by Telemundo. In this context, the third part of the series is broadcast exclusively by the Telemundo channel, its mobile app and on its website.

On which channels can I watch Telemundo according to my country?

Mexico: 214 (SD) and 1226 (HD) on Sky, 205 on Izzi, 214 (SD) and 1214 (HD) on Megacable, 223 on Star TV

Guatemala: 214 (SD) and 1226 (HD) on Sky, 116 (SD) and 1116 (HD) on Claro TV

Venezuela: 231 on Simple TV, 381 on Movistar TV, 28 on Inter, 318 on Inter Satelital

Colombia: 231 on DirecTV, 446 (SD) and 1446 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 446 on Claro TV (satellite), 381 on Movistar TV, 160 (SD) and 367 (HD) on Tigo

Ecuador: 231 on DirecTV, 260 (SD) and 760 (HD) on Claro TV, 618 on Grupo TV Cable, 157 on CNT TV

Peru: 231 on DirecTV, 112 on Claro TV, 18 on Star Globalcom, 20 (SD) and 33.2 (HD) on Cable Visión

Bolivia: 624 (SD) and 776 (HD) in Tigo, 413 in Cotas, 318 in Inter Satelital, 103 in Entel

Paraguay: 72 on Claro TV, 54 on Tigo Star, 202 on Tigo (satellite)

Uruguay: 231 on DirecTV, 309 on Montecable, 344 on TCC

Argentina: 231 on DirecTV, 331 (digital/HD) on Cablevisión, 99 on Antina, 308 (digital) and 1081 (HD) on Telecentro

Chile: 231 on DirecTV, 20 (SD, Santiago) and 809 (HD) on VTR, 381 on Movistar TV, 145 (SD) and 645 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 381 on Claro TV (satellite), 318 on TuVes HD, 149 on Entel TV HD.

How to watch the series LIVE ONLINE if you don’t have Telemundo?

If you do not have the LIVE signal from the Telemundo channel, you can use their mobile application, their website or connect to their YouTube accounts, where they upload the content after its live broadcast.

When can “La reina del sur 3” be seen on Netflix?

when it was announced “Queen of the South 3”, it was revealed that the soap opera would be a co-production between Telemundo and Netflix. In this way, after passing through the signal of the aforementioned channel, the plot went to the catalog of the streaming service on December 30, 2022.

Currently, you can see the episodes of the soap opera on the platform, although they are not complete.