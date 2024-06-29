Two Mossos patrols, in an archive photo. EFE

A group of people have destroyed three houses in Figueres (Girona) owned by the alleged perpetrator of the shooting during the Sant Joan festival in the town of Girona, in which two people died. The incident occurred at 8pm on Friday night, after around 300 people gathered in front of the houses, having arrived in private vehicles from the Font de la Pólvora neighbourhood, the scene of the double murder. A group of around fifty of them ended up attacking the houses and causing the damage, according to police sources. The perpetrators are allegedly family members and friends of the two victims.

Revenge for the events in Sant Joan has led to increased police surveillance. The Mossos d’Esquadra and the Guardia Urbana have been deployed in the neighbourhoods where the damage occurred. In recent days, attempts by relatives to avenge the double murder have kept the police forces on alert.

The incident that has raised tension in Figueres occurred at 10:35 p.m. on Sunday, during the Sant Joan festival, in the Font de la Pólvora neighborhood of Girona. Due to an argument related to a mobile phone, a fight began between two women who belong to two different gypsy clans. The two groups, which until recently before the incident resided precisely in Figueres, had been accumulating lawsuits and confrontations of all kinds for years.

One of the women involved in the dispute contacted a member of her family, who came to the street where she was and fired a burst of bullets from a long gun. Four people were injured and were taken to the Trueta Hospital in Girona. In the early hours of the morning, two of these people died as a result of their gunshot wounds. The fatal victims are a 44-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man. Two other women, aged 20 and 12, were seriously injured.

Already at the doors of the hospital there were incidents when relatives of the victims tried to enter by force to exact their revenge. The alleged perpetrator, whom the police have identified, has a criminal record for arms trafficking.

