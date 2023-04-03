Home page politics

From: Andrew Schmid

In a dispute over the electoral law reform: Union and FDP, here the party leaders Markus Söder and Friedrich Merz as well as Christian Lindner. © Sebastian Gollnow/Sven Hoppe/Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/picture alliance/dpa (montage)

The new electoral law could knock the CSU out of the Bundestag. The Conservatives are now banking on a hard edge against the FDP. The mood was “really poisoned”.

Munich/Berlin – In the 2013 federal election, the FDP relied on a vague deal. In a number of constituencies, the party leadership asked its top staff to campaign for the CDU candidates. In return, the FDP should receive the second vote of the CDU voters. “The FDP vote is the Merkel vote,” emphasized Liberal top candidate Rainer Brüderle at the time.

At that time, the FDP came from a federal government with the Union and hoped for a renewed alliance. Observers criticized that the FDP wanted to steal votes from the CDU. Ten years later, history seems to be repeating itself – albeit under reversed circumstances.

CSU criticizes FDP for voting rights: “It is clear that we are now doing a tough campaign”

The deputy parliamentary group leader of the Union, Andrea Lindholz, sees hard times for the FDP. “In my opinion, the FDP made a significant miscalculation with its decision for the traffic light coalition,” said the CSU deputy of the dpa. “There are hard times ahead for the liberals, after this electoral reform anyway,” predicted the domestic politician. “Because it is clear that we will now campaign for a tough first and second vote in the next federal election.”

Union and FDP are currently arguing about the electoral law reform of the traffic light, which is intended to reduce the size of the Bundestag. Because the federal government also deleted the basic mandate clause, direct mandates – i.e. the first vote – become less important. Previously, whoever wins at least three constituencies sits in the Bundestag. Even if the five percent hurdle is not reached. The CSU (5.2 percent) managed this in Bavaria comparatively safely, the left (4.9 percent) just about with three direct mandates won.

Dispute between Union and FDP: mood “really poisoned”

Lindholz clearly criticized the reform. The process was carried out by the coalition partners with a “basta mentality”. “We saw the draft that the traffic light coalition voted on Friday for the first time on Monday evening.” This “Basta” style has consequences, even beyond the dispute over the right to vote. Lindholz said: “So the climate has naturally deteriorated considerably among themselves.” The mood was sometimes “downright poisoned”.

In any case, the commonality of the past days is gone. It seems impossible that the Union is promoting the FDP for the second vote. By the way, that didn’t help in 2013 anyway. The FDP slipped out of the Bundestag with 4.8 percent. (as with dpa material)