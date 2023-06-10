Shakira It has been very active in events in recent weeks. He was in Barcelona, ​​Spain, in it Formula 1 Grand Prix and returned to Miami, United States, and attended the Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets, NBA Finals.

The Colombian singer prepares her new work without any pressure, although it has also been said that in USA has suffered the ‘persecution’ of the media.

(Piqué and Clara Chía “are getting married” after triumph vs. “paparazzi” friend of Shakira)

(Dani Alves’ wife escapes chaos and arrives in Colombia: this is what is known)

What’s happening?

Rumors about the relationship that has supposedly begun with the Formula 1 driver lewis hamilton They monopolize the covers of the main magazines. But there not for everything.

While she goes on with her things, Gerard Piquéhis ex, is also in the news these days, as he insists that he will marry Clara Chia Martihis girlfriend.

Piqué and Clara Chía (left). See also Luis Díaz and Liverpool unleash madness on the subway after a game with Fulham, video Photo: Screenshot CHANCE, YouTube Shakira

El Nacional has identified a ‘master move’ by Clara Chía, this time against Shakira. It is pointed out that there is a photo of her with Milan and Sasha, the jiho of Shakira and Piqué, something that the Barranquilla woman did not want.

“A second victory for Clara Chía has been published: get the photo that Shakira has tried by all means not to take place: Clara Chía next to Milan and Sasha, all three smiling, handsome and happy. Clara’s revenge is served cold. “She has the name of a good person. Clearly, that’s not what she sounds like.”

Former Barcelona player Gerard Piqué. Photo: Screenshot ‘CHANCE’, Gerard Piqué’s Instagram

And they say: “Shakira and Piqué’s children are 8 and 10 years old and they know perfectly well who Clara Chía is. She knows the whole planet. From Piqué’s environment, they try to make believe that the children consider her “a friend” of her father. The truth is that there has never been a photo of Clara Chía hugging Shakira’s children and playing happily in La Cerdanya, Port Aventura or Muntaner Street”.

The outlet says that Shakira does not want the photo of Clara Chía acting as a mother and an accomplice to the children. Mother against stepmother.

(Clara Chía and Piqué win a hard legal battle and get “at the height” of Shakira)

Sports