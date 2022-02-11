The most worrying example of the persecution undertaken by the Mexican presidential power against a journalist occurred on Wednesday, February 9, 2022.

That date will go down in history, just like the mythical “I don’t pay them to hit me” of another intolerant president against the media: López Portillo.

And it is that that Wednesday, February 9, 2022, President López Obrador broke the elementary democratic rules and ratified what we have always said in this space: that he is committed to the cancellation of fundamental freedoms, such as freedom of expression and of the press.

And it is that through a vengeful and threatening reaction —with all the weight of the State and the presidential power—, López demanded that the journalist Carlos Loret reveal the origin of his income and the amount of it.

And why this requirement?

First, because the presidential perversity seeks to sow doubt, in the collective conscience, of the journalist’s honesty.

And, second, because he ordered to investigate even under the stones, the names of the businessmen or businessmen who —according to the Palacio’s sleuths— finance Latinus and Mexicans against Corruption.

And the persecution launched after Loret and Mexicans Against Corruption even reached the Biden government.

Yes, the Mexican government would have required the United States to investigate the Latinus company, its links with large Mexican companies and with Mexicans Against Corruption.

Will the Biden government lend itself to the dirty work of the Mexican government against the most critical journalist of President Obrador?

But the game of presidential perversion went further when, through a lie —which is one of his favorite resources—, he tried to confuse his audience with the story that the work of journalists is a public activity and, therefore, subject to transparency.

In the background we are witnessing the presidential revenge against the journalistic work of Carlos Loret and it will not take long to see what the Palace is capable of quenching his thirst for revenge.

The truth, however, is that López’s revenge against his critics is nothing new.

In the Political Itinerary of August 25, 2019, entitled “Loret: censorship, threats and complicity of the State!”, I advanced the persecution that today, 29 months later, the president launches against the former star driver of Televisa.

I said so: “The departure of Carlos Loret from Televisa is nothing new, nor is the systemic persecution of the López Obrador government against its critics.

“Why?

“Because since May 2018 here we have warned of what would come in an eventual López Obrador government: the persecution of critics of the Morena government.

“Deep down, those who lynched Ricardo Alemán are warning all Mexicans what the treatment of critics will be like in a Morena government; whoever dares to dissent will be lynched.

“Today, the critical voice that the Mexican State silenced is called Carlos Loret, who decided to leave his home for 18 years because of pressure from the Palace.” (End of quote)

Throughout the country, the worst criminal wave against journalists is being experienced, while the president assumes the role of the number one enemy of journalists and of freedoms such as those of expression and of the press.

At the time