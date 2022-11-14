Cover of ‘Revenge’.

Not so long ago, the stands at the back of Spanish football stadiums served as loudspeakers for a high percentage of people with a deep and constant interest in violence. Physical or verbal. Sport was actually an excuse. The hours before the matches became a basic game that consisted of either looking for their peers from the rival fans to exchange blows and bottle blows or getting into a fight with the police in a choreography of races, blows and overturned containers.

In those stands, swastikas and racist or homophobic shouts emerged. Actually, they had nothing to do with football. It was violence for violence’s sake, hate for hate’s sake. Those screams and that violence were the last expression of something much deeper than the love for a shirt or a shield. They were—and still are today—the way out of the multiple circumstances that come together in some people. These circumstances were, in large part, traumas that came from childhood or adolescence and that translated into apparently irrational hatred.

Rematch (Anagram), a novel written by Kiko Amat, starts from that atavistic hatred and builds a story of broken characters who, without knowing it, seek reparation. Whichever. It can be through violence or through love. Amador belongs to an ultra group of the Barcelona Football Club and is dedicated to extorting, selling drugs and beating up. He hides homosexuality from him. César, who played rugby, is dedicated to executing pederasts or drivers who hit someone and fled. Both will see how their lives intersect, taking them down an unexpected path for two people who only wanted revenge. A book full of violence —also in language—, of reality and hatred against everything and everyone. A revenge against life.

