The Glory Society announced that he had deleted the development of his new game Revenant Hill , announced in May 2023. The reason is the loss of two important members of the team, forced to leave for health reasons. The team is known as also being made up of developers who created Night in the Woods.

The full message from The Glory Society

“Friends, followers and fans,”

“Making anything complex poses challenges along the way. Games take a while to make and usually require the collaboration of a good team. We were lucky to have such a team. Unfortunately, a cause of serious health problems, two key members had to leave the project indefinitely. We are a small team and each of us wears multiple hats. This is a loss of several hats that are difficult to replace in an environment where all hats are needed. Given the realities of time, budget, and the difficult task of reworking the entire project within these parameters, the team amicably decided to suspend operations. For all intents and purposes, this is the end of Revenant Hill’s development.”

“We are a cooperative and we make decisions as a group. For us this was the clearest path forward for the team well-being, which frankly is more important than games. In the future, after the dust settles, perhaps we’ll talk about what we accomplished and learned together. In the meantime, we want to thank everyone who worked with us, supported us and believed in us.”

“Sometimes things happen outside of our control that change the options available, and we just have to deal with it together. The Glory Society has been a unique project, one that we are proud to have been a part of. Thank you for taking an interest in what We did. Take care of each other and support the workers who make the games you love. See you around.”