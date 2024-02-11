Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/11/2024 – 16:56

With the strong heat on the afternoon of this Sunday, 11th, in São Paulo, people who were crowded near the trio at Bloco da Pabllo, in Ibirapuera, became ill and needed medical attention. Around 4pm, the presentation was interrupted.

According to the City Hall's Emergency Management Center (CGE), in the early afternoon, in sunny weather, the average temperature in the capital was 30°C, with relative humidity around 50%. The street thermometers on Avenida Pedro Álvares Cabral, between the Obelisk and the Monumento das Bandeiras, read 35°C.

Pabllo Vittar arrived at the block at 12:40 pm and his show started at 2:30 pm. Since 11 am, however, hundreds of revelers were already gathered on the outskirts of Ibirapuera Park, in the south of the city, waiting for the performance of Pabllo Vittar, considered one of the most prestigious street parades in São Paulo.

Companies sponsoring the carnival organized the distribution of hats and fans to alleviate the heat above 30°C. The São Paulo State Basic Sanitation Company (Sabesp) also organized a space to offer drinking water to revelers.

To try to enjoy the party more calmly, many revelers went to the block wearing lighter clothes, colorful costumes, hats and even swimwear items such as swim trunks, swimsuits and bikinis. They also took accessories such as fans, hats and caps. In addition to drinks sold on site, many also did not do without bottled water. Even so, many felt ill because of the heat.