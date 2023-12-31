The year is ending and a new season of Mexican soccer comes to an end. This time of year is a good time to remember the best young talents in Liga MX that emerged or consolidated during 2023.
The resurgence of teams like Chivas and Pumas was accompanied by the emergence of new talent. Even though Pachuca did not have a great year, its board continued to focus on the training of young people.
These are some of the great revelations of Liga MX during 2023.
The 18-year-old winger received the opportunity to debut and play regularly with the Chivas de Guadalajara first team. Veljko Paunovic classified him as a “diamond in the rough” and predicted a great future for him. Padilla fulfilled both as a starter and a disruptor. He is one of the most promising players in the red and white quarry. In his first season on the Rebaño first team, Padilla played 571 minutes in 16 regular season games and scored three goals. In the league he played 41 more minutes in two games.
Despite being only 21 years old, Orozco Chiquete has become one of the best center backs in Liga MX. His great performances helped Chivas reach a final and quarterfinals during 2023. He is already considered by the Mexican National Team. In Clausura 2023 he played 1,261 minutes in 15 regular-day games and 543 more minutes in six league matches. In Apertura 2023, Orozco Chiquete played 999 minutes in 12 regular season games and 180 minutes in two league matches.
The 22-year-old center back had an opportunity with América after returning from his loan to San Luis. Ramón Juárez del Castillo took advantage of the minutes and it seems that he will fight for a better position within the current Mexican soccer champion starting in 2024. In Clausura 2023, the defender only had activity with the under-20 squad. Juárez played 753 minutes in 11 games with América in the Apertura 2023.
Flores was one of the most unexpected hires of the Apertura 2023 tournament. The Arsenal-trained player decided to leave the Gunners to sign with the UANL team. Robert Dante Siboldi gave him confidence this semester and the 20-year-old attacker responded by coming in as a shock. Flores played 198 minutes in 10 games and scored one goal.
Although Pachuca did not have a great year in terms of results, the Tuzos opted to give experience and play to players from their quarry. One of the most notable cases is that of Elías Montiel, an 18-year-old defensive midfielder who had good minutes throughout last season. In Clausura 2023 he did not participate with the first team and played with the Tuzos under-20 team. In Apertura 2023 he played 899 minutes in 11 games and gave two assists.
The 22 winger was another of the elements used by Paunovic in the Apertura 2023 tournament. Brígido showed himself as a vertical forward who could take more prominence in the coming tournaments. In Clausura 2023 he did not have minutes with the first team, but he played 1,756 minutes with Tapatío, scored five goals and became champion of the Expansion League. In Apertura 2023 he played 264 minutes in nine games with Chivas and scored a goal.
The Pachuca right back had a very good year. Despite competing with an experienced player like Byron Castillo, the Tuzos youth player won the position. Everything indicates that he will arrive at Chivas de Guadalajara for the Clausura 2024. In the Clausura 2023 he played 893 minutes in 15 games and scored two goals. In Apertura 2023 he played a total of 750 minutes, over nine games, and gave one assist.
The 21-year-old defensive midfielder showed that he has everything to be an important player for Pumas for the coming years. In Clausura 2023 he played 281 minutes in 10 games with the first team and assisted on one occasion. In Apertura 2023 he played a total of 623 minutes and participated in 14 National University matches, adding three in the league. In this journey the containment provided assistance.
The young 21-year-old defender ended up winning the starting right-back position. Rivas is distinguished by his coming and going. In the Clausura 2023 he was not taken into account, but in the Apertura 2023 he played a total of 534 minutes with the first team, spread over eight games, including three in the league, not to mention that he was a starter practically the entire season with the under-23 team. .
Jurado is one of the most fought over elements in the winter transfer market. The 18-year-old forward is on the radar of teams like Chivas and Cruz Azul due to his good performances with Necaxa. In Apertura 2023 he played 590 minutes in 12 games and gave three assists. In Clausura 2023 he played 11 games.
