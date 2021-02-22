The family photo dates from January 29: in the center, the ex-LR (1) mayor of Blanc-Mesnil, Thierry Meignen, surrounded by his chief of staff, Vijay Monany, close to the far right, Sarah Knafo and Alexandre Galien, founders of Alexander and Aristotle. In front of stunned librarians, a presentation of the association to which the town hall has just granted a grant of 20,000 euros takes place at the Édouard-Glissant media library. A few days later, it is the turn of the teachers of the Aristide-Briand technical school to meet the creators of this new tool for promoting reading. The idea is simple: “Tell us who you are, we’ll tell you what to read!” »Claims the home page of the site of Alexandre and Aristote, which links to commercial sites (Fnac, la Procure and Amazon, replaced by Place des libraires).

In a few clicks, the user must answer a questionnaire on his reading habits (in the metro, at the café or at the beach), and on his interests. Four sections are offered: “Strengthen your political culture”, “Succeed in your competition and your studies”, “Read great stories”, “Simply cultivate yourself”. The de rigueur tuition is clearly aimed at young people, whom the association wishes “Guide in (their) intellectual journey”. By pushing the research a little further, we realize that the algorithm, which works with a base of 8,000 works, has a very right heart. In the “Right-wing culture” section, by activating the “Politics” filter, we do not come across the memories of General de Gaulle or the books of Raymond Aron but those of Jean Raspail, Éric Zemmour, Eugénie Bastié and Henri Guaino . More surprisingly, by clicking on the “Progressive Culture” icon (illustrated by an LGBT flag), the site directs us to the same works, to which are added those of Édouard Philippe and Philippe Séguin. The name of Gustave Le Bon, author of crowd psychology (from which Mussolini was inspired), appears prominently in several sections.

No consultation with professionals

Contacted by phone, Sarah Knafo and Alexandre Galien deny that they favor right-wing works: “We established this list from our respective libraries, we have the feeling that it is rather equal. “ If they refused to give us their bibliography, they sent us ” some examples “ supposed to match the supposed tastes of a journalist from Humanity : the Communist Party Manifesto, Sociology of Gender, a biography of Elsa Triolet and Lili Brik…

During March, the town hall of Blanc-Mesnil will buy 4,000 books listed by Alexandre and Aristote for “Endow”the Édouard-Glissant media library, according to the term used by the municipal newspaper, the Blanc-Mesnilois . A link on the media library portal will refer to the association. “These books, purchased from the town hall budget, escape our acquisition policy and we will have no regard for them. At the media library, we do not have propaganda books as such, like those of Eric Zemmour. This is not part of our documentary policy ”, explains a librarian. Secretary General (CGT) of the union of territorial agents of Blanc-Mesnil, Antoine Foti shares this concern: “We were alerted by a user of the media library, the media library agents were not consulted. A grant of 20,000 euros represents a large sum and one wonders what is the added value of the association. Why not donate this money to the municipal digital platform? The media library provides a lot of advice, animation, works with colleges and high schools, s Ehpad. “ Former mayor (PCF) of Blanc-Mesnil and elected from the municipal opposition, Didier Mignot is also very suspicious: “We used to only subsidize city associations, with at least one year of existence. There was no consultation with the media library before deliberation at the municipal council. I am also skeptical from the point of view of cultural practices, this software does not broaden the horizons of young people, unlike media libraries which are a gateway to culture. “

Sarah Knafo, shadow advisor to Eric Zemmour

Born in October 2020 and living in the 6e arrondissement of Paris, the Alexandre et Aristote association was created by Sarah Knafo, enarque promotion Molière, magistrate at the Court of Auditors, and Alexandre Galien, who worked at the regional directorate of the judicial police of the Paris police headquarters , before devoting himself to writing detective novels. Their common point is Sciences-Po: a former student of rue Saint-Guillaume, Sarah Knafo is now a lecturer in constitutional law there and Alexandre Galien has given, under the name of Alexandre Barbé, the course “Black Roman, dark times ”at the Center for Writing and Rhetoric.

It is especially the profile of Sarah Knafo (read her portrait here) that made the CGT and the elected representatives of the municipal opposition of Blanc-Mesnil react: adviser in the shadow of Eric Zemmour, she would work for his candidacy for the next presidential election. In October 2015, as evidenced by the minutes of the Sciences-Po joint committee, it supported the recognition of the Front national Sciences-Po association and recalled “That Sciences-Po does not always enjoy a good image in the media: it is particularly criticized for having a single thought and for prohibiting the debate when it refuses the arrival of certain personalities, such as Eric Zemmour”. A recent article by Express reveals that she organized a meeting between Eric Zemmour and Marion Maréchal in his Parisian apartment in 2019, a few months before the “right-wing convention”. Still according to the weekly, she is close to Jacques de Guillebon, editor-in-chief of the Incorrect, magazine in which Vijay Monany, chief of staff to the mayor of Blanc-Mesnil and departmental advisor, spoke at the right-wing convention and is regularly illustrated by anti-immigrant tweets: “You may urbanize all of France, you will not house all of Africa”, could we read, for example, December 16, 2020.

“Our project is 100% associative, there is no other agenda”,considers Alexandre Galien. Sarah Knafo, born in Pavillons-sous-Bois (Seine-Saint-Denis), affirms that the partnership with Le Blanc-Mesnil is part of a “Public reading plan launched by the mayor to strengthen the means of his media library and get young people to go there”.

A letter to the Seine-Saint-Denis prefecture

Contacted by Humanity, the mayor of Blanc-Mesnil defends himself against any political intention: “ Librarians are irreplaceable. The software is intended to complement their reading advice mission. (…) The order for the works prescribed by the association is in progress and they will obviously be integrated into the stock of the municipal library “.

On his Facebook page, Thierry Meignen talks about “Reconnect with reading” and relay the support to the association of personalities such as Gaspard Gantzer or Hubert Védrine who have recorded videos. Something to strangle Antoine Foti: “The mayor has never really invested in culture, nothing has happened at the media library for six years. “ What Didier Mignot confirms: “It’s not a thunderclap in a clear sky. Since his election in 2014, Thierry Meignen has removed or cut many grants from local associations on the pretext that they were involved in politics. “ On February 16, Mr. Mignot sent a letter to the Seine-Saint-Denis prefecture requesting a legality check on the deliberation in the municipal council which resulted in the grant from Alexandre and Aristotle: “The agreement of an association which guarantees transparency and the use of subsidies in accordance with the general interest is obligatory above 23,000 euros. With 20,000 euros, we escape the radar control. ” Alexandre Galien and Sarah Knafo affirm that this sum will be used for “Pay the developer to go beyond a test version” and wish, in the future, “To become one of the links in the chain of democratizing reading”.

“This is indeed an interference in documentary policy”

For Antoine Foti, their approach is much less laudable:“It trivializes these ideas by giving them a respectable face. Our desire is to save the profession of media librarian and to respect neutrality. “The initiative also makes the Association of Librarians of France react. For Alice Bernard, its president, “the town hall of Blanc-Mesnil delegates the acquisition of books to third parties while disregarding the role and expertise of librarians. It is indeed an interference in documentary policy, a form of political pressure ”. A simple financial boost to loved ones or a strategy of cultural hegemony targeting young people? Once again, the municipal team of Blanc-Mesnil plays the laboratories of the extreme right.