The government has decided to sign a new check to businesses, by lowering production taxes. These are different levies (contribution on the added value of companies, or CVAE; property tax on built properties, etc.), which have been in the crosshairs of employers for years. Total amount of the decrease: 10 billion euros per year. According to estimates sent by the government to deputies, which we obtained, this new obol is very unevenly distributed: the 281 largest companies in the country (at least 1.5 billion euros in turnover) will be shared. alone 2.5 billion euros… that is, on average, a check of 9 million euros per company! At the other end of the spectrum, 323,291 TPE will receive 304 million euros, or a check for 940 euros. SMEs will receive 2.9 billion euros, or 13,300 euros per pipe head on average. Finally, mid-size companies (mid-sized companies) will receive some 4 billion euros, or 456,300 per company.

This unequal distribution is not surprising, given the nature of the taxes targeted. The CVAE, for example, only concerns companies with a turnover of more than 500,000 euros… therefore not the smallest. Enough to enrage Samuel Cette, head of the CPME (Confederation of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises) for Haute-Garonne: “Production taxes only concern large boxes. Once again, SMEs are completely excluded from the system, while they find themselves in great difficulty. “

Economist at the OFCE, Eric Heyer also underlines the limits of government policy: “It would have needed specific aid, targeted for the companies that need it most. For example, by canceling a certain number of deferrals of charges (companies have been able to postpone the payment of social contributions over time) or by transforming State guaranteed loans (PGE) into equity. At the OFCE, we calculated that it would be necessary to inject 15 billion euros in 2021 to avoid the wave of bankruptcies that threatens. The 10 billion euros in production tax cuts will not be enough, especially as many SMEs in difficulty will only receive ridiculous amounts. “