Revelation 5:40 It is perhaps the most important saxocumbia group in Peru, a genre that is characterized by its unique guapeos. The group was created by Abel Pomacaja Duran, known as ‘Chucho’, but after his sudden death at the time of COVID-19, his son Orlando Aldair took over the reins of the Huarochirana orchestra. Without failing to remember the founder, this Saturday, July 8, he will offer a great concert for his 31st birthday at the Cochas social center, in Ate.

In a conversation with La República, the popular ‘Maestrito’ was excited about this great show that will have Dina Páucar and Los Claveles de la Cumbia as guests. Aldair Pomacaja He also stated that he has been in command of Revelation 5:40 for two years and that it has not been easy to be in charge of a group with such a long history and that has followers in various corners of the country.

Revelation 5:40, led by Aldair Pomacaja, will celebrate its 31-year career at the Cochas social center. Photo: Sandy Carrión Cruz

—What does saxocumbia have that other genres don’t?

—The genre of saxocumbia is characterized by guapeos. It is a very contagious and very danceable genre, which we have been spreading for 31 years in the heart of all of Peru and we have also had the opportunity to travel internationally.

YOU CAN SEE: Stalin Zapata, former Corazón Serrano, confesses: “I regretted having resigned”

—How do you feel about being the new leader of Revelation 5:40?

—31 years have passed since my father, Abel Pomacaja Durán, founded and led the Revelation 5:40 orchestra and, like any orchestra, it has gone through many difficult moments at the beginning. We always pass them, but we try to improve ourselves to move forward and give the best to our public, who always receive us with great affection (…). I’ve only led this orchestra for two years and, from experience, we all learn. I thank all the public that has always supported me and we are ready to celebrate our 31 years.

“Is it a heavy backpack you’re carrying?”

—Yes, it is a very heavy backpack, but we always try to get ahead. Revelation 5:40 is made up of 18 members. We do a lot of events and put out new songs. We have to be in the recording rooms and we also have to be on digital platforms (…), but everything is done with a lot of heart. And when you like music, nothing is difficult because we love being part of this current.

—What is the song for which you cannot leave the stage without interpreting it?

—There are many songs like “Camarón camarón”, “El putucún”, “Don’t deny me papá”, “El baile del viejo”, “Already left”, “Lágrimas por lágrimas”, “El tunante” and many songs with that, in these 31 years, my father has been doing a great job with a lot of love for his audience.

—What projects were left on standby with the death of your father?

—He had many ideas, like what we are doing right now: we are on the platforms and that, after the pandemic, they have become better known. Being on TikTok and YouTube, and thus we can be closer to the public. We are also recording more new songs and making video clips in different places in our Peru.

YOU CAN SEE: Nickol Sinchi is not afraid of failing and returning to Corazón Serrano: “What’s wrong with it?”

—Is there a lot of your own material or do covers predominate more?

—No, own material. In each presentation we work with our own material and with the style that always characterizes us, which is saxocumbia. We also play covers, since the public is varied. But we identify ourselves with the Huarochirana saxocumbia.

Aldair Pomacaja remembers his father ‘Chucho’

At another point in the interview and without his companions, Aldair Pomacaja spoke of how hard it has been for him to continue with the Huarochirana orchestra without the man who gave him life and who trained him artistically. “It was very difficult for both me and my family to lose my father. Since I was a child, I used to hang out with him and accompany him to the presentations. I always liked being with the instruments, with the drums, with the timpani. I followed him to many places. And now in each presentation, I feel that he is with me, he is blessing me ”express.

The new leader of Revelation 5:40 assures that he only has to continue with the ‘Chucho’ project because he has the support of his mother and his brothers. “They are my support and they support me a lot. We continue with this great legacy that my father has left”, highlighted Pomacaja, who never thought of dedicating himself to another profession. He even studied music at a national university. “Each person, from a very young age, is clear about what he likes. And when you like something from a very young age, he does it with a lot of love, ”he says.

Aldair Pomacaja assures that since he was a child he knew that music was his thing. Photo: Sandy Carrión Cruz

He ‘Master’, as he is known in this artistic environment, he revealed that before his father died, he already knew that he had to stay in charge of Revelation 5:40 because they had already discussed it. “He told me: ‘we don’t have the same strength and it’s your turn to move on with the orchestra.’ He also always had me play Revelation 5:40 at the end (of each performance). I supported him because they worked from Wednesday to Sunday and the body, sometimes, can’t take it, ”he says.

#Revelation #group #opted #Huarochiran #saxocumbia #suffered #death #founder