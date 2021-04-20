1xBet has a prominent focus on its Indian visitors. With over 8000 slots to play, you can be assured that Indian culture and India’s most loved game – cricket, comes up time and time again!

A world-renowned betting site, 1xBet offers players fantastic sports betting options and slot games which are amongst the most well-known worldwide. In addition, you can enjoy them with excellent and highly rewarding bonuses.

Players from India get to feel right at home with brilliantly themed games around everything loved and familiar. Check these awesome games out!

Cricket Fever – Genii

Cricket Fever by Genii is a 5 reel game with 20 pay lines. This cricket-centric slot offers brilliant features, including wilds, free spins, scatter symbols, and of course money winning multipliers. The game features fantasy players Kriss Wayne and Vadim Kaarli in a cricket match between Kerala Knights and Jaipur Jets.

The reels offer excellent graphics that will have players feeling like they are right there in the cricket stadium. With a high RTP, winning could just be a spin away! This totally captures the essence of India’s most loved game!

Cricket Roulette – Vela Gaming

If your casino game of choice is roulette and your sport of passion is cricket, then this will be the best choice for you! Now Indian players can knock it out of the park when roulette meets cricket. Hit sixes and fours to score, red or black! The cricket ball determines your results in this game of chance! Players get to place bets on black or red, odds or evens. There is so much action that you will be spoiled for choice on where and how much to bet!

Winning in this game is more fun than ever before. If you match this with a 1xBet bonus, it could be a sign of lots of cash coming your way!

Great India – Betixon

How great you are, India! This fantastic game by Betixon is ornately designed to capture the true magic of India. With a slew of exciting features, it is as sure to be profitable as it is beautiful. Great India offers all that slot lovers look for in a top-notch game, such as wilds, free spins, scatters, and multipliers. Lose yourself in the splendour of India with 1xBet!

Mysterious India – DLV

DLV has taken one of the world’s iconic landmarks and used it as the backdrop for a brilliant Indian-themed slot – Mysterious India. Built in the 1600s, the Taj Mahal is an integral part of Indian culture and is synonymous with mystery worldwide.

Players now get to spin the 5 reels and win in all its glory with an incredible 20 pay lines! The slot’s two main highlights are the free spins feature, which all slot players love, and the gamble feature, where you get to choose between red or black playing cards. Let the luck of India be on your side.

Pearls of India – Play’n GO

Take a trip to Pearls of India by world-class software provider Play’n GO. This 5 reel, 20 pay line slot is an adventure all in itself. The hero of the story takes us on an intriguing trip to uncover the sacred pearls of India. Rich Wilde is back on the reels in new adventures and faces the Wheel of Brahma, the Wall of Shiva, and Vishnu to truly find the essence of this magnificent country.

There are multipliers, scatters free spins, and the opportunity to win up to 250x your bet. Not only that, but by collecting 25 symbols, you can also trigger a highly rewarding bonus game.

The graphics are absolutely brilliant, with a soundtrack that eerily matches this game’s true spirit! Indian players will relate to the symbols on the reels, which are representative of the culture. Play’n GO has knocked this one out of the park!

Ganesha Gold – PGSoft

Last but certainly not least is a brilliantly designed slot by PGSoft called Ganesha Gold. Ganesha is the God of new beginnings, success, and wisdom. They say his teachings have led many down a prosperous road! That would undoubtedly be the case for those that choose to play this Indian-themed slot. Walking on the path of wealth and fortune is the power of Ganesha, and you could join him on this 5-reel, 3-row slot.

The game features include free spins with multipliers up to x20. If you land, 3,4, or 5 scatters, you will trigger this feature, leading you to great fortune under Ganesha’s guidance. Let Ganesha take you on a journey to riches beyond your wildest dreams.

Conclusion

