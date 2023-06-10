At the Future Games Show 2023 it was announced with a trailer reveala horror game coming to PC in 2023.

There official description reads: “A unique story that is both visually appealing and mentally challenging. Varied puzzles, unanswered questions, confusing clues, and a disturbing psyche demand a lot from both the player and the protagonist, Walter Thompson.”

“In REVEIL, the player is immersed in a world designed with attention to detail where the lines between reality and illusion blur. The setting is an environment inspired by the circus of the 60s, which soon takes on surreal characteristics. Discover the psyche and Walter Thompson’s past: the world becomes darker, more mysterious and more enigmatic as you go. Once caught in the maelstrom of deceptive thoughts, fragments of memory and mysterious visions, the only option is to dive deeper, in the hope of finding answers to your situation and condition, even if that hope is slowly fading. The only thing stopping you from giving up is the will to find Martha and Dorie. Don’t close your eyes to the suggestions left by the two, but keep them well open up and… try not to lose your head.”