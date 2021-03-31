The Indonesian police revealed the truth about the attack on its headquarters, the capital, Jakarta, earlier today, Wednesday.

And the Indonesian authorities announced that they had killed a young armed woman who had stormed the police headquarters.

“The attacker was a lone wolf who adopted the ideology of ISIS, as was proven by her posts on social media,” Listio Seget, the head of the National Police, told a press conference.

Read also … A gunman attacks the police headquarters in Jakarta

The police wanted to attack.

Indonesian extremists have previously targeted police stations in the country.

The shooting at the police headquarters in Jakarta comes days after suicide bombers detonated themselves in a cathedral in the city of “Makassar” in “Sulawesi”, wounding more than 20 people.

Security forces have warned of possible new attacks, while they have arrested more than 12 people suspected of involvement in the attack.