Army spokesman Jonathan Conricus said during an online press conference that “there are currently about half a million Israelis internally displaced.”

Conricus pointed out that all residential communities located around the Gaza Strip were evacuated of their residents, and more than 20 residential communities in northern Israel were also evacuated.

The Israeli army confirmed earlier Monday that the number of hostages taken by Hamas during its operation and transferred to the Gaza Strip reached 199 people, a new toll ten days after the attack.

Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari said in a press conference, “We have notified the families of 199 hostages.”

Israel declared war on the Gaza Strip last Sunday, a day after Hamas fighters penetrated parts of the barbed wire border fence and carried out attacks on military headquarters and neighboring towns, leaving more than 1,400 dead, according to Israeli officials.

The continuous bombing since October 7 led to the leveling of neighborhoods, killing at least 2,808 people in the Gaza Strip, and wounding 10,850 others, the majority of whom were civilians, according to the latest toll of the Ministry of Health in the Strip.