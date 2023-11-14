The Egyptian Ministry of Interior said in a statement: “Upon examination, it was found that the person shown in the video clip holds the nationality of a foreign country and is not of Israeli nationality. The two girls filed a report with the security authorities for his assault on them. Legal measures have been taken, and the necessary measures are being taken against him.”

Activists on the social networking site “X” circulated a video clip of an Israeli tourist attacking Egyptian girls in the city of Dahab, saying: This is my land. Land of Israel.

The girls said to the Israeli tourist: You harassed us, and we photographed you. The latter responded to them: “For me, this is the Land of Israel. You do not know politics. You are like animals.”