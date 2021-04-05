Revealing the causes of excessive pain in the owners of red hair!

A new study by researchers from Massachusetts General Hospital, USA, has found the reason why people with red hair have a stronger feeling of pain than others.

In people with red hair, the pigment-producing cells in the skin, called melanocytes, contain a different form of the melanocortin 1 receptor, according to a study published in the journal Science Advances.

This receptor is located on the surface of the cell, and if it is activated by circulating hormones called “melanocortin”, it causes melanocytes to switch from producing the yellow or red pigment melanin to producing the brown or black melanin pigment, according to the London-based “Middle East” newspaper.

Earlier, a study showed that the inability of individuals with red hair to darken their skin pigment is due to the inactive variables of this receptor, and the new study, which was conducted on a strain of red-haired mice, showed another function of this receptor in feeling pain.

The research team found that the loss of the function of this receptor (melanocortin 1) in the red-haired mice caused the melanocytes to secrete lower levels of a molecule called “POMC”, which is later broken down into different hormones, including one that sensitizes pain and another that prevents pain. The presence of these hormones maintains a balance between opioid receptors that suppress pain and receptors (melanocortin 4) that enhance pain perception.

And in red-haired mice (and thus humans), it appears that having both hormones at low levels will cancel one of them.