The same source explained that other factors also contributed to Perry's death, which was described as an “accident,” including coronary heart disease and the effects of buprenorphine, a medication used to treat opioid addiction.

Ketamine is a drug intended for medical and veterinary anesthesia, but it is sometimes abused for recreational purposes.

Perry's assistant found him dead in the Jacuzzi tub at his home in Los Angeles on October 28.

The 54-year-old actor, known especially for his character Chandler Bing in the series “Friends,” has been struggling for years to get rid of his addiction to drugs and alcohol, and has resorted many times to rehabilitation centers.

In his memoirs published last year, Perry admitted that he underwent 65 rehabilitation sessions to get rid of his addiction, and spent more than $9 million for this purpose.

He also underwent many surgeries related to drug addiction problems, including a colon operation that lasted seven hours in 2018, and he even went so far as to say, “I was supposed to be dead.”

During his most recent appearance on television, Perry surprised the audience by admitting that he suffered from great anxiety “every night” during the filming of the series “Friends.”

Perry was famous for his comic character, Chandler Bing, in the series “Friends,” which was very popular and which NBC aired between 1994 and 2004 for ten seasons, which included 230 episodes.

Along with Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer, Perry made this television series a success, which is loved by millions, especially among the younger generation in the United States and the world.

The comedy series narrates the adventures of a group of friends, Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Joey, Ross, and Chandler, in New York, interspersed with romantic relationships between them, including between Monica and Chandler.

In the final stages of the series, all six heroes were earning about $1 million per episode.

Variety reported that they had requested $2.5 million each to film the reunion episode, which aired in 2021.

During this episode, Perry raised concerns among his fans due to his apparent stuttering.