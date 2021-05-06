The Spanish explorer Miguel Gutiérrez-Garitano believes he has located in Pakistan two lost cities founded by Alexander the Great: Alexandria Nicaea and Alexandria Bucephala.

In the latter, he has also found the burial mound that could house the remains of the legendary horse of the Macedonian conqueror.

Gutiérrez-Garitano spent the last two years studying the battle of hydaspes, from the 4th century BC. C., who faced Alexander the Great and the Indian king Poros.

Chronicle of a find

At the end of April, the expert traveled for eight days to the scene of the contest with the idea of ​​lighting a training project on this struggle for the La Exploradora Geographical Society, a Vitorian entity that he presides over.

In the Punjab region, an adobe wall attracted attention. Photo: EFE / M. Gutierrez-Garitano

In one of the areas under investigation, in the Punjab region, the disposition of a adobe wall caught the attention of this travel writer and history graduate who turned to Google Earth to get an aerial view of the place.

His surprise was capitalized when he discovered that the wall that had aroused his curiosity was part of a great circle of “colossal dimensions”.

This is a 130 meter diameter ring with an entrance corridor and walls five meters high from which ceramics from different periods stand out, millstones and carved stones, among other objects.

Due to the location of the enclave, next to Jhelum river (the old Hidaspes river), Gutiérrez-Garitano believes that this huge funerary container is part of Alexandria Bucephala.

This would be the city built by Alexander the Great in the place where his horse died and in whose center he arranged the grave of the equine. The city lasted until the 4th century AD, but later its track was lost.

The discovery occurred when the expedition -completed by the photographer Jordi Canal-Soler, the historian Silvia Cerretero and the guide Sahid Jamil Rana- toured the scene of the battle in a village south of the Punjabi city of Jhelum.

Gutierrez-Garitano does not want to reveal the exact place yet in order to preserve it from possible looting.

“We have given the information to the Pakistani government, so that it takes charge of protecting it in the most effective way. Furthermore, we are consulting the finding with experts, because until the place is studied by archaeologists, all we can anticipate is hypothesis“, he points out.

Another discovery

The possible location of Alexandria Bucephala and the tomb of the legendary horse it has not been the only finding of the expedition.

Thus, the place names alerted Gutiérrez-Garinano when they visited a place called Sikander, name that the natives gave to Alexander the Great.

Marble bust of Alexander the Great, 2nd century BC. C. Photo: Wikipedia

They decided to explore a hill located in the place and in a cut of the land caused by the works to build a mosque, they discovered that all the strata were full of pottery.

This point coincides with the plain where, according to the Basque explorer’s research, there was the first clash between the troops of Alexander and Poros.

For all this, the historian maintains that this hill could house the remains of Alexandria Nicaea, the city founded by the Macedonian general at the site of the battle.

These discoveries they have changed the direction of the expedition, originally conceived to give talks, write a book about the battle and even film a documentary.

Now Gutiérrez-Garitano is at the expense of expert archaeologists deciding whether they have actually located the lost cities of Alexandria Nicaea and Alexandria Bucephala and the grave of the famous equine.

“We could have solved a 2,500-year riddle. Although I think that the burial mound, whether or not it is the tomb of BucephalusIt is a site of extraordinary value “, concludes the Basque historian and adventurer.

With information from EFE.