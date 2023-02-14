February 15, 2023 00:50

A new study shows that infection with bacteria that cause gum disease and bad breath may increase the risk of heart disease.

The Swiss study, published in the journal eLife, points to another potential risk factor that doctors may screen for to identify individuals at risk for heart disease. It may also suggest that treating these bacteria may help reduce the risk of heart disease.

The combination of genetic and environmental risk factors contribute to heart disease, which is responsible for about a third of all deaths worldwide. Plaque buildup in the arteries that supply blood to the heart leads to coronary heart disease, the most common type of heart disease. It can also lead to blockages that cause heart attacks. Previous studies have linked some infections with an increased risk of plaque buildup in the arteries.

“Although tremendous progress has been made in understanding how coronary heart disease develops, our understanding of how infection, inflammation and genetic risk factors contribute to this disease is still incomplete,” says Flavia Hodel, a former student at EPFL and lead author of the study. Help fill some of the gaps in our understanding of coronary heart disease by taking a more comprehensive look at the role of infection.”

Hodel and her colleagues analyzed genetic information, health data and blood samples from a subset of 3,459 people who participated in a study of a Swiss population. Of the 3459 participants, about 6% experienced a heart attack or other adverse cardiovascular event during the 12-year follow-up period.

The team tested the participants’ blood samples for the presence of antibodies against 15 viruses, six bacteria and one parasite. Once the authors adjusted the results for known cardiovascular risk factors, they found that antibodies to Fusobacterium nucleatum, a marker of past or current infection with the bacteria, were associated with a small increase in the risk of cardiovascular disease.

“These bacteria may contribute to cardiovascular disease risk through increased inflammation due to the presence of bacteria in the mouth, or through direct colonization of artery walls or plaque lining artery walls,” Hodel explains.

If future studies confirm the link between Fusobacterium nucleatum and heart disease, the authors say it could lead to new ways to identify people at risk or prevent cardiovascular disease.

“Our study adds to the growing evidence that infection-induced inflammation may contribute to coronary heart disease and increase the risk of heart attack,” concluded senior author Jacques Vilaye, professor at EPFL and head of the Precision Medicine Unit at Lausanne University Hospital and the University of Lausanne in Switzerland. “.

“Our findings may lead to new ways to identify individuals at high risk or lay the groundwork for preventive studies to protect the heart,” he concluded.

Source: Al Ittihad – Abu Dhabi