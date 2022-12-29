An immense hexagon is clearly visible from the satellite when framing the north-western coast of Australia, near the city of Exmouth. The geometric figure does not hide any esoteric meaning and it is the Harold E. Holt naval communication station. This base belongs to the communications department which operates within the Australian Department of Defence. The station consists of 13 radio towers, six of which are positioned at the top, while the tallest tower is located in the center, and is called Tower Zero. The main function is to send radio signals to ships and submarines of the fleet of the US Navy and Australia. The station was used as early as World War II to relay messages to Allied command centers in the Southeast Pacific. The CIA, however, used the same base during the Cold War period.



