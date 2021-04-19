A Russian citizen who has a confirmed low-income status and needs to improve housing conditions has the right to receive housing from the state free of charge under a social rental agreement. The nuances of this method of solving the housing issue were revealed by experts interviewed by the Prime agency.

As Fatima Nogailieva, an assistant at the Department of Labor and Social Law of St. Petersburg State University, noted, the right of the poor to free or practically free housing is stipulated by the Constitution of the Russian Federation. In this case, the status of the poor can be obtained by contacting local authorities. According to the teacher of the PRUE. G.V. Plekhanov Ivan Denisov, apartments for the poor are not provided as property, but within the framework of a social lease agreement, that is, the state remains the owner of the property.

Natalya Pshenichnikova, senior lecturer at the Department of Legal Disciplines of the University of Synergy, said in turn that the state is reluctant to distribute apartments, therefore, “patience and perseverance will be required” to complete the procedure.

According to experts, those who need to improve their living conditions are citizens who have no housing at all, those who live in unsuitable housing, families occupying too small apartments, as well as residents of communal apartments where at least one person with a chronic disease lives ( the list of such diseases is approved by the government).

Judges and servicemen also have the right to receive free apartments, Ivan Denisov added. In addition, free housing is provided to doctors or teachers in rural areas.

The algorithm of actions is simple: those who want to get an apartment must prepare documents confirming the status of the poor and in need of better housing conditions. This is a certificate on the composition of the family, information on labor activity and family income for the year, on the value of property in property. In the future, documents are submitted to the housing department of the municipality. A special housing commission will make a decision on the allocation of housing to a citizen under a social rental agreement.

At the same time, beneficiaries are given apartments faster, emphasized Natalia Pshenichnikova. Those who suffer from serious chronic diseases that are dangerous to those around them, living in emergency apartments and houses, orphans and veterans can get them without waiting in line. The average waiting time for an apartment is from 10 to 20 years, Pshenichnikova specified.

