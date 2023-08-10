Blogger Deirdre (last name unknown), specializing in the fashion industry, revealed a common mistake that visually ages women. The relevant commentary is Express.co.uk.

According to the influencer, mature people should not wear black clothes. She explained that with age, the skin becomes thinner and paler, and dark colors only emphasize cosmetic defects such as wrinkles.

At the same time, according to Deidra, it is not necessary to completely abandon such wardrobe items. She clarified that a light-colored scarf or pearl necklace fastened around the neck can make the look more successful. “It will give you an inner glow. Gorgeous French ladies love pearls for a reason!” she said.

