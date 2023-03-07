Since it was released playstation 5 On the market, updates have been constantly released to add certain functions that can be found within the interface of the console. For its part, there are also optimization issues to avoid errors or crashes that are common to appear in devices that have just come out of the oven.

The sources of the medium Insider Gaming have provided information on what to expect with the next update.n 5 7.00 scheduled for March. This implementation that would arrive next March 8 to digital and disc models of the console, it will primarily integrate functionality with discordsomething that had already been discussed months ago.

In addition to the integration with these servers, sources have revealed that the games of playstation 5 They can also be transmitted through the cloud. It was said that this feature will be included in the premium level of PS Plus. The feature, under the project name “Cronus”, has been in development and testing for several months, the sources revealed.

This could be considered as one of the biggest updates of ps5, since others have only added minor things like hard drive optimization to a better way to integrate the menus. Also, integration with discord It’s a big big step, since then the possibilities of online gaming will be even greater.

Via: Insider Gaming

Editor’s note: I hope that little by little they continue to make improvements to the console, that also includes a web browser for it, since it is a strange decision that they have removed it for this generation. We’ll see if such a famous patch is released on March 8.