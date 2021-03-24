Experts have discovered three simple ways to reduce the risk of cancer. This is reported by Express with reference to data from the World Cancer Research Fund.

Experts believe that the top priority is to maintain a healthy weight. This will help reduce the likelihood of 12 types of cancer, including bowel, kidney, liver, and stomach cancers. According to experts, physical activity also plays an extremely important role. It is recommended that you exercise at least 150 minutes per week.

In this case, special attention should be paid to diet. So, to reduce the risk of cancer, you need to eat right: eat more vegetables and fruits, cereals and legumes, and also avoid red meat, sugary carbonated drinks and alcohol.

Earlier, the doctor and TV presenter Alexander Myasnikov named the main reasons for the development of cancer. According to him, every fifth cancer case is associated with improper diet, smoking makes up 40 percent of all causes of the disease. “Up to 20 percent are infectious diseases,” the doctor said.