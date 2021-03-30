The true cause of death of the Russian singer Valentina Legkostupova is revealed. This is reported by “Kommersant” with reference to the conclusion of experts.

The chief forensic scientist in Moscow and the head of the Serbsky Research Center for Psychiatry and Narcology analyzed the posthumous state of Legkostupova and signed the results of the examination on the reasons for the death of the artist. According to the conclusions of experts, the celebrity died due to multiple organ failure, which appeared due to chronic diseases and head trauma.

It is noted that the chronic diseases of the performer of the hit “Berry Raspberry” have developed as a result of many years of abuse of alcohol. The experts found no signs of violence against the deceased star, and also ruled out the mistaken actions of doctors.

Valentina Legkostupova passed away on August 14, 2020. A few days before that, information appeared that the singer, along with her husband, was placed in a drug treatment clinic. The couple did not contact their relatives for a long time, and on August 7, both were found in a Moscow apartment in a state of strong alcoholic intoxication. Numerous injuries and bruises were found on the body of Easy Access.