Today, Friday, a medical source described the health condition of former Maldivian President Muhammad Nasheed after the assassination attempt on Thursday.

The former president of the Maldives, who is currently the speaker of parliament, was injured and is in a “critical” situation, according to the source.

Nasheed (53 years) was seriously injured when a motorcycle bomb exploded as he was leaving his home in the capital, Malé.

“He is in a critical situation in the intensive care unit,” said the private ADK hospital, where Nasheed has undergone surgery.

He underwent three operations to extract shrapnel from his lungs and liver, according to the authorities.

In a televised speech, the current President of the Maldives Ibrahim Muhammad Solh said that a team of Australian police will arrive in the Maldives on Saturday to help local investigators.

Solh condemned the attack and vowed its perpetrators to “refer them to justice.”

The police explained that they had requested the help of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.

She indicated that Thursday’s attack is considered a “terrorist act” and she appealed to the public to provide any information that would help identify the perpetrators.

The hospital had previously announced that Nasheed would undergo a new surgery. Doctors advised against taking him outside as long as you did not pull out a splinter that had penetrated the liver.

Earlier, a member of Nasheed’s family said that the former president was fully conscious and communicating with doctors when he was transferred to the hospital, expressing confidence that he will recover.

A British tourist and anthem guard was also admitted to the hospital.