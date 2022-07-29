The secret of the high cost of chocolate in Tsarist Russia “Moslente” was revealed by Olga Onuchina, an expert in the confectionery industry. According to her, the prohibitively high price for ordinary Muscovites was due not only to the cost of raw materials, but also to the design, which at that time was truly luxurious. It happened that a box for sweets was more expensive than its contents, the specialist noted.

“Now we would say that chocolate in Tsarist Russia was a premium product, and therefore required premium packaging. The sweets were produced in special tin boxes, which were so beautiful that many later used them as caskets,” Onuchina said.

Special embossing, floral patterns and compositions, images of cats and portraits of young girls were used for decoration, the Moslenta interlocutor continued. “The young ladies, whose faces were carefully drawn and placed on boxes of sweets, were workers in chocolate factories. They were specially selected and trained in order to then photograph and transfer the images to the packaging,” she explained.

Onuchina added that then the model girls could become saleswomen in chocolate shops. “In this case, they had to especially monitor their appearance – they became the face of the factory,” the expert clarified.

