Page Six: Meghan Markle, who missed the coronation of Charles III, put on a serene necklace

Journalists Page Six revealed the secret meaning of Meghan Markle’s jewelry, which she chose for a walk around Los Angeles. Details are posted on website editions.

The 41-year-old wife of Prince Harry stepped out with friends Marcus Anderson and Heather Dorak wearing a Maya Brenner Clarity Retreat gold diamond necklace for $495. According to the description of the accessory on the official website of the brand, the necklace is designed to protect the peace of mind of its owner, as well as to inspire new achievements.

It is known that with the mentioned jewelry, the actress first appeared in public after the coronation of King Charles III of Great Britain, which she missed due to the celebration of the fourth birthday of her son Archie, which took place in London.

In April, Meghan Markle spoke publicly for the first time since canceling her trip to the coronation of Charles III and became the subject of online discussions. The Duchess of Sussex starred in a new video for the TED Talk platform, which was created by her friend, photographer Misan Harriman. The celebrity appeared before the camera with straight hair and makeup in nude shades, while wearing a beige dress. However, fans drew attention to changes in the appearance of the duchess and suspected her of facial plastic surgery.