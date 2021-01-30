COSTA BLANCA North is set to become a huge wind farm, consisting of turbines as high as 30-storey buildings – if a Saudi Arabia company gets its way.

As reported on January 24 in the Olive Press, plans have been drawn up to erect at least NINE huge windmills 100 meters high, throughout 150,000 acres of previously-unspoilt countryside.

“BEASTLY”: Turbines 100m tall could be erected throughout Costa Blanca North

All municipalities in the area are against the plans, which have yet to be presented properly with environmental impact reports etc.

It is understood the windmills would have a huge ecological impact and threaten the lives of migrating birds such as the Golden Eagle and Osprey.

After the idea was discussed on Wednesday, January 27, in a Benissa plenary session, Councilor Mari Carmen Ronda described the project as, “a veritable avalanche of wind farms.”

The motion she proposed was that the Valencian government take a position against the implementation of these wind towers in the mountains of Bèrnia, Seguili and Mallà Verda-Serra Seldetes-Castellar.

And notably, against any other similar project for any other part of the region that fails to comply with the Territorial Strategy of the Valencian Community.

Ronda said it would be a “disaster for the biological corridors that connect the coast with the interior of the Marina Alta and which are key to its fauna and its environmental balance.”

SIGNED DEAL ?: Alfanar sign a deal with Taqnia Energycin 2019

Importantly, the company behind the plans has been named as Alfanar Energía España, SL, a company that originates in Riyadh, in Saudi Arabia.

Who are Alfanar Energía?

From their website, Alfanar claims to be primarily engaged in manufacturing electrical construction products, EPC solutions for conventional and renewable power plants, allied engineering services and design engineering.

They have, “built up an international presence throughout much of the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and Europe.”

MEETING: UK Minister for Investment, Graham Stuart, visits Alfanar representatives in Riyadh in 2019

Their vision is, “To be a major player in the electrical manufacturing and construction industries with unique attributes characterized by quality products and services, excellence in practices, and values ​​that nurture human potential.”

Company documentation seen by the Olive Press shows that two Spanish projects are in “development” stage, but neither mention their precise location.

Tellingly, the company does have solar energy projects elsewhere in Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Bangladesh.

However, the Spanish projects are either classed as “wind” or a “solar-wind hybrid” type.

