Dempsey Goods and Services employee: Jeans should be turned inside out when washing

Myjobquote’s Sarah Dempsey has revealed the right way to wash dark jeans. The corresponding comment is published by the publication Express.co.uk.

The expert explained that jeans often lose their original appearance when exposed to sunlight and hot water when washed. Dempy clarified that before putting the item in the washing machine, it should be turned inside out, as well as adding a color retainer.

“Wash dark-colored clothes together and on a low temperature and use a cold wash,” she added.

In addition, the interlocutor of the publication said that table salt is able to remove stubborn stains and preserve the quality of the fabric. In addition, she clarified that white vinegar during cleansing due to the acid content prevents fading of jeans.

