HE WENT AWAY 🤕

Tigres was determined to buy Franco Cervi from Celta de Vigo but it will NOT happen.

❌ The Argentine was injured and will be out for between 5 and 6 weeks; Multimedios Deportes reported that there was no offer from the Monterrey team

It was thought of as a replacement for ‘Diente’ López. pic.twitter.com/vlc850tuGO

– Total Soccer (@MXFutbolTotal) August 30, 2023