Los Tigres have freed up an unborn place in Mexico with the departure of Nicolás ‘Diente’ López from the club. It is a fact that the Uruguayan was in Siboldi’s plans for the rest of 2023, however, the forward got tired of the role of eternal substitute and found a destination in the ranks of León where he would have the minutes and prominence he so desires , leaving a gap in the UANL team for a signing under consideration.
It is a fact that the current Liga MX champion will move into the market by signing a replacement for López, but since the time in the market in Mexico is longer, they are calmly enhancing everything, valuing the best options on the table and discarding the pieces that do not meet what is sought. Such is the case of Franco Cervi, who in fact is to the liking of the institution, but his state of health has stopped everything.
In 90min we confirm that the Argentine was offered to the Tigres and in fact his name was liked a lot, however, his arrival has been completely ruled out, because in the last match against Celta de Vigo, the winger suffered an injury that will have him at least a month and a half off. That being the case, the cats have made the decision not to seek the purchase of it, since they would have it available until the end of the tournament in Mexico.
