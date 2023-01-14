Once again the Deportivo Cruz Azul board of directors has disappointed the cement fans who still held out hope to see a top striker arrive at the team for Clausura 2023, after the president himself, Victor Manuel Velazquez, announced that the team was looking for a striker to reinforce the squad this semester due to the refusal of Luis Suarez.
However, the reality is that the current scenario in La Noria does not have the necessary conditions for the signing of a goalscorer to materialize, since there are two main impediments for which a player could no longer reach the Machine in this market of passes: first of all, the Untrained places in Mexico and the number of forwards that it currently has registered after not being able to unsubscribe someone else.
It is practically unlikely that there will be any other movement in the Machine for this tournament, since it already has four forwards registered and none of them are shaping up to leave in the remainder of the transfer window. In this way, the light blue team would keep the four attackers that they already have in their squad: Ivan Morales, Michael Estrada, Gonzalo Carneiro Y Augusto Lotti.
It must be remembered that the rule of players trained (FM) and not trained in Mexico (NFM) of the Liga MX establishes that teams can only have a total of 10 foreign soccer players in their squad each tournament, so with the arrivals of Ramiro Carrera Y Augusto Lottiin addition to the permanence of Ivan Moralesthe painting of La Noria has its complete squares.
So the coaching staff headed by Raul ‘Potro’ Gutierrez already has its full squad, taking into account the signing of Carlos Vargas and it seems that this is how they will close ranks.
