Anna Krasulina, a press secretary for opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, spoke about why the former presidential candidate left Belarus. She stated this in an interview. Youtube-project “And Graham Burst”.

According to Krasulina, Tikhanovskaya had to leave the country after communicating with representatives of the security forces at the Central Election Commission (CEC). The press secretary claims that the opposition leader was faced with a choice either to leave Belarus or her children will grow up as orphans. Krasulina stressed that this is enough for her to understand the actions of Tikhanovskaya, and added that in no case does she condemn her.

Earlier, Tikhanovskaya explained her unwillingness to return to Belarus in the near future. According to the politician, while in Belarus, she does not feel safe. She also stressed that if she had the opportunity to live in Belarus without fear of criminal prosecution, she would have stayed in the country and “would not think for a minute”.