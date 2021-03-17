The wife of British Prince William is restrained in her choice of fashionable clothes, because she “does not want society to discuss exclusively her appearance.” London-based journalist and author of The Duchess of Cambridge, Bethan Holt, reported this to nine.au.com.

According to the writer, 39-year-old Kate Middleton is trying not to drown in fashion, as her wife’s mother, Princess Diana, did. “Diana very quickly became a style icon, and everyone went crazy with her way of dressing,” Holt recalled and noted that clothing is not a priority for Middleton.

However, the author of the book emphasized that the Duchess often communicates with the public using signs hidden in outfits, as the Princess of Wales did. In addition, on special occasions, she chooses clothes that are similar to the images of her mother-in-law. For example, after giving birth, she introduced her eldest son George to the people in a blue polka-dot dress, reminiscent of Diana’s outfit at the event in honor of the birth of Prince William.

The journalist noticed a similar behavior of Middleton after the birth of her youngest son Harry. On that day, the Duchess of Cambridge appeared before the public in a red dress with a white collar – in a similar image, Princess Diana first came out with Prince Harry in her arms.

“She wants to show that she plays not only the role of the duchess, but also the mother,” concluded Holt.

In March, in Kate Middleton’s outfit, they saw a secret sign for the offended Meghan Markle. After a candid interview with the latter, the Duchess of Cambridge appeared on the air of an online conference wearing Missoma earrings. The description of the accessory on the company’s website says that it “radiates love, compassion and conveys a good mood.”