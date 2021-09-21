The reason for the early success of rapper Guf (real name – Aleksey Dolmatov) was the sincerity in the compositions on his debut solo album “City of Roads”, namely, in the track “Original Ba”, in which the grandmother of the hip-hop artist performed at the fit. This is described in the eighth part of the special project “Lenta.ru” “History of Russian pop music 2000-2009”.

According to music critic Oleg Karmunin, with the help of his grandmother, 28-year-old Guf found “the most important key from the hearts of millions.” “Beating the audience with grandmothers, children and touching cats is a dubious technique that should be included in the Geneva Convention, but damn it, no one has thought of this before Guf,” he summed up.

It is noted that since the “City of Roads” Guf has not released anything that could surpass his debut album. Later, the “Guf died” meme became popular on the Internet, emphasizing the creative inconsistency of the rapper’s subsequent releases.

Alexey Dolmatov is known as a member of the Centr group, in which the rappers Ptakha (real name – David Nuriev) and Slim (Vadim Motylev) also performed. Guf released his solo album “City of Roads” on March 24, 2007, and in October of the same year, the first Centr album “Swing” was released.

