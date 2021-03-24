Recent research has shown that certain areas of the island could become coronavirus hot-spots if the current trend in cases continues.
Heading the list is the town of Mancor on the outskirts of Inca which is on the “extreme level” list with a large number of cases.
Other smaller towns follow. The number of cases of the coronavirus has been gradually increasing over recent days prompting the Balearic government to re-introduce some restrictions.
.
#Revealed #coronavirus #hotspots #Balearics
Leave a Reply