The number of Russians restricted to travel due to debts has been disclosed: as of April 1, 2021, seven million people in Russia accumulated debts and became restricted to travel abroad. This was reported by Izvestia with reference to the Federal Bailiff Service (FSSP).

It is noted that this is about a third of the total number of debtors, of whom there are 18.9 million in the country.

According to the FSSP, in the first quarter of this year, only 103 thousand debtors who were not allowed to travel were able to pay their bills, and bailiffs collected 9.2 billion rubles from them. At the same time, 283 million rubles of this amount is alimony.

The information about seven million debtors was confirmed by the National Association of Professional Collection Agencies (NAPCA). Their debt exceeded 30 thousand rubles, and these citizens were overdue for more than 90 days. 90–95 percent of those in arrears have both a bank loan and a loan from microfinance organizations (MFOs), the remaining 5 percent – only from MFOs.

In December 2020, it was reported that more than four million Russians are on the list of debtors restricted to travel abroad on the eve of the New Year. As of December 1, 4.1 million citizens received a decree temporarily banning the right of debtors to leave Russia. This is 700 thousand more than a year earlier. Most often, hard-core non-payers of alimony and debtors on loans cannot leave the country. Most often, in recent years, restrictions have begun to be imposed on those who forget to pay debts for housing and communal services.