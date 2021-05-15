The range of the Long-Range Hypersonic Weapon (LRHW) of the US Army will exceed 2,775 kilometers, Breaking Defense reports, citing a Pentagon spokesman.

The publication discloses that the Conventional Prompt Strike (CPS) rocket of the US Navy will have a similar indicator.

According to Breaking Defense, such weapons deployed in the Asia-Pacific region will be capable of hitting targets in Russia and China, which will become a “nightmare” for the latter. Its placement in Europe is also allowed.

Related materials Heavy assassin The US Air Force is purchasing an analogue of the Su-57. He will be the most armed fighter in the world

In August 2020, the United States Army, during an online briefing, showed the launch, flight and engagement of a missile with a Common Hypersonic Glide Body (C-HGB) hypersonic gliding unit.

Corresponding tests carried out by the Navy and the US Army took place in March of the same year.

According to open data, the promising American LRHW hypersonic missiles of the army, the CPS of the Navy and the Hypersonic Conventional Strike Weapon (HCSW) of the US Air Force will receive the C-HGB biconical glider as combat equipment. For the first two, the medium-range All-Up Round (AUR) solid-propellant carrier acts as an accelerator. In the United States, they claim that the C-HGB is capable of maneuvering at speeds in excess of 6100 kilometers per hour along an unpredictable trajectory for enemy missile defense systems.